Authorities search for suspect in fatal Columbia Heights shooting

A man died after being shot in Columbia Heights Friday night as police continue to search for the suspect.

Deadly Columbia Heights shooting

What we know:

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, around 11:40 p.m., a man showed up to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later declared dead.

Authorities believe the shooting took place in the area of Central Avenue Northeast and 42nd Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights.

No arrests have been made, but law enforcement says there is no known threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say how the man was shot, or give out any suspect information.

The identity of the victim was not released by law enforcement.