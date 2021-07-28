Police search for car involved in Mille Lacs County hit-and-run

Police are asking for help locating the car believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that left a teen bicyclist injured Saturday morning in Mille Lacs County.

According to police, at about 4:34 a.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call reporting a hit-and-run in the area of 150th Avenue and Whitetail Circle in Foreston, Minnesota.

Officials learned an 18-year-old girl was hit while riding her bicycle on 150th Avenue south of State Highway 23. She described the suspect vehicle as having circular type taillights, which she observed after she was struck on the passenger side of the car. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2001-2008 Chrysler Town and Country van. The suspect vehicle will likely have scratches on the front passenger side and is missing part of the mirror.

The victim said the driver stopped after hitting her, and a female voice asked her if she was "OK." She said she was not, and the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The teen was transported to the hospital with multiple injuries including broken bones, cuts and scrapes.

If you have any knowledge about the suspect vehicle/driver please call the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 320-983-8346.