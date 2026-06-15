North Minneapolis shelter-in-place issued after officers shot at conducting investigation

The Brief There's a large police presence at an active scene in north Minneapolis early Monday evening. According to the Minneapolis Police Department's incident page, there was a massive response to an "officer needs help" call at 3:14 p.m. near 35th and Oliver. Stay with FOX 9 for updates as they become available.



The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating after it says officers were shot at Monday afternoon while investigating a vehicle.

Minneapolis officers shot at during investigation

What we know:

The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. on the 3500 block of North Oliver Avenue.

Police say officers were investigating a vehicle when they were shot at by a passenger. Authorities say there are no known injuries at this time, and the vehicle has been recovered. According to the Minneapolis Police Department’s 911 incident page, dozens of squads were dispatched to the area on an "officer needs help" call.

What we don't know:

The suspect is at large in the neighborhood, and may be armed.

Minneapolis police advise the neighborhood to shelter-in-place, and call 911 with any information.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens with a medium-large build and thick dreads and was wearing a pink sweatshirt. If seen, do not approach. Call 911 if you observe anything unusual or someone resembling the suspect.

Stay with FOX 9 for more details as they become available.