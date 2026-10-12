Edina incident resolved with no injuries, arrests

The Brief The public was asked to avoid the 7200 block of York Avenue South Monday night while police investigated a report of a domestic assault at an apartment building. Police determined the report was unfounded. The incident was resolved with no injuries and no arrests, police said.



An incident that elicited a large police presence in Edina on Monday evening was resolved with no arrests and no injuries after a report of a domestic assault at an apartment building was unfounded.

Edina police presence

What we know:

Edina police said authorities responded to an apartment on the 7200 block of York Avenue South on a report of a domestic assault. Once officers arrived on the scene and spoke to the individuals inside the apartment, police determined the report was unfounded.

Police said no injuries were reported and they made no arrests.