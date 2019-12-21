Police looking for man who vandalized mosque in St. Paul, wrote 'Merry X-Mas' on walls

article

Police are investigating after a man broke into a St. Paul mosque on Saturday, leaving behind damage and hateful messages.

According to investigators, a worshiper who had come in early to Darul Iman Saturday morning had discovered the man inside the center off McKnight Road. When the worshiper went to get help, the vandal ran off.

Police say the suspect broke a door, damaged a wall, and ransacked the imam's office. Along with the damage, officers found derogatory graffiti on the walls of the mosque. Among the incoherent messages, the vandal wrote "Merry Xmas."

The damage is expected to cost several thousand dollars to repair.

In response, police say they will increase patrols in the area and around other mosques. In a statement, the executive director of CAIR-Minnesota, Jaylani Hussein, called for the case to be investigated as a hate crime.

"Because of the religious references in the graffiti and the damage done to the mosque, we urge law enforcement authorities to investigate a possible bias motive for this incident,” said Hussein. “These types of incidents serve to increase safety concerns for the Minnesota Muslim community.”

CAIR has created a GoFundMe to help the mosque pay for the repairs.