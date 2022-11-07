Police issue alert for missing Blaine, Minn. girl

article

Police have issued an alert for a 16-year-old girl in Blaine who has been missing since last week.

In the alert shared by the Minnesota BCA, police say Sellers was last seen leaving a home in Blaine around 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 3. At the time, she was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.

Madison Sellers (Minnesota BCA / Supplied)

Since that time, police say she has been seen in Minneapolis, taking public transportation in the Hiawatha area. Officers say she is known to frequent other cities, including Roseville and Brooklyn Park.

Sellers is listed as 5-foot-5-inches tall and about 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Blaine Police Department at 763-427-1212.