Police investigating stabbing at Walmart in Owatonna, Minnesota

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a Walmart store Saturday morning in Owatonna, Minnesota.

According to police, at about 9:58 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the Walmart store. When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old man suffering from two stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect, a 20-year-old man, was taken into custody.

Officials are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 9 for updates.