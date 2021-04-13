Police investigating homicide in St. Paul's North End neighborhood

article

St. Paul Police say a woman was found dead at an apartment building in the North End neighborhood Tuesday.

Police launched a homicide investigation into the death, which occurred on the 400 block of Front Avenue.

Police say, at about 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the apartment where they found the woman on the floor with a "fatal wound."

Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment building in the North End neighborhood. (St. Paul Police)

Investigators are now looking for a possible culprit. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday night. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 651-266-5650.

It was the 10th homicide this year in the city.