Police investigating homicide after woman found dead in St. Paul, Minnesota

article

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota are investigating after a woman was killed in the West Side neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Police say they received calls of shots fired near the intersection of Hall Avenue and Stevens Street West shortly before 3 a.m. When responding officers arrived on scene, they found a female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics responded and attempted to render aid, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the city’s 15th homicide of 2020.