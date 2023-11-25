Police investigate homicide in Alexandria

article

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night.

Police responded to the 1600 block of 6th Avenue East, where they found an adult victim unresponsive inside a residence, law enforcement said. Life-saving measures were taken, but authorities pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

According to police, the investigation is being treated as a homicide. Police believe this was not a random act, and they don't believe there's any risk to the public.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the West Central Drug and Violent Crime Task Force are assisting the Alexandria Police Department in the investigation.

The victim will be identified after the family is notified.

Police say this is an active investigation, and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Alexandria Police Department at 320-763-6631.