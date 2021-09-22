Police incident along I-694 at I-35E backs up traffic on both highways

article

A police incident in the north Twin Cities metro is causing a traffic jam during rush hour along I-694 and I-35E.

FOX 9 is waiting for confirmation on the incident but traffic in Little Canada and Vadnais Heights where I-694 meets I-35E has ground to a halt in both directions.

Traffic is blocked on I-35E headed north onto I-694 and on I-694 between I-35E and Highway 61.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area as best they can as the situation is underway. The situation has created a heavy police response to the area but FOX 9 is waiting on further information from officials on the exact details of the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.