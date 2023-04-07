Police: Child attacked by dog in Brooklyn Park, dog shot by officers

A dog that attacked a young child in Brooklyn Park was shot and killed by officers Friday afternoon, police report.

Officers responded shortly after 3 p.m. for the report of a pitbull attacking a young girl. Police say "[the caller said] the pitbull had the child pinned up against a fence and the child was unable to get free."

When police showed up, the caller was trying to free the girl from the dog. Ultimately, they were able to get the girl away from the pitbull, but officers say the pitbull started to come at them aggressively and officers then shot and killed the dog.

The child was "responsive" and transported to a local hospital for treatment. According to officers, she suffered bite wounds to the head but is "expected to make a full recovery."