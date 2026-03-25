Police ask for public's help in Minneapolis fatal hit-and-run case
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help to identify a vehicle that is believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run.
Fatal hit-and-run investigation
The vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run in Minneapolis. Photo courtesy of Minneapolis Police Department. (Supplied)
What we know:
The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public's help to identify the vehicle that is believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run that left a 21-year-old woman dead. The incident happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday on the 1600 block of Marshall Street Northeast.
The vehicle that hit the woman was a silver or gray four-door sedan, with possible damage to the front left area of the vehicle. The damage could include a buckled hood, a downward-facing left headlight and a missing driver-side mirror, police said.
Law enforcement say the vehicle has been seen throughout Minneapolis, Falcon Heights, Lauderdale and St. Anthony.
What you can do:
Police are encouraging anyone who has information on the vehicle to contact them by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or calling 612-673-5845.
If you'd like to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8447) or submit a tip online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.
The backstory:
Police identified the woman who died as 21-year-old Seham Hassen. She was crossing Marshall Street Northeast carrying a bag of food around 3:10 a.m. on March 22, when she was struck by a vehicle at high speeds. The driver fled the scene.
She suffered life-threatening injuries but later died at the hospital. Hassen was a student at St. Thomas University.
The Source: A press release from the Minneapolis Police Department.