Police ask for public's help in Minneapolis fatal hit-and-run case

The Brief The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left a 21-year-old woman dead last weekend. The person driving the vehicle fled the scene of the crash, and could have damage from the crash. No arrests have been made in the crash.



Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help to identify a vehicle that is believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

Fatal hit-and-run investigation

The vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run in Minneapolis. Photo courtesy of Minneapolis Police Department. (Supplied)

What we know:

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public's help to identify the vehicle that is believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run that left a 21-year-old woman dead. The incident happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday on the 1600 block of Marshall Street Northeast.

The vehicle that hit the woman was a silver or gray four-door sedan, with possible damage to the front left area of the vehicle. The damage could include a buckled hood, a downward-facing left headlight and a missing driver-side mirror, police said.

Law enforcement say the vehicle has been seen throughout Minneapolis, Falcon Heights, Lauderdale and St. Anthony.

What you can do:

Police are encouraging anyone who has information on the vehicle to contact them by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or calling 612-673-5845.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8447) or submit a tip online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

The backstory:

Police identified the woman who died as 21-year-old Seham Hassen. She was crossing Marshall Street Northeast carrying a bag of food around 3:10 a.m. on March 22, when she was struck by a vehicle at high speeds. The driver fled the scene.

She suffered life-threatening injuries but later died at the hospital. Hassen was a student at St. Thomas University.