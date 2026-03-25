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Police ask for public's help in Minneapolis fatal hit-and-run case

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Published  March 25, 2026 4:53pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
Minneapolis hit-and-run leaves woman dead

Minneapolis hit-and-run leaves woman dead

A woman hit by a vehicle that fled the scene in Minneapolis over the weekend died Monday from her injuries, according to Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

The Brief

    • The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left a 21-year-old woman dead last weekend.
    • The person driving the vehicle fled the scene of the crash, and could have damage from the crash.
    • No arrests have been made in the crash.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help to identify a vehicle that is believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run. 

Fatal hit-and-run investigation 

The vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run in Minneapolis. Photo courtesy of Minneapolis Police Department.  (Supplied)

What we know:

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public's help to identify the vehicle that is believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run that left a 21-year-old woman dead. The incident happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday on the 1600 block of Marshall Street Northeast.

The vehicle that hit the woman was a silver or gray four-door sedan, with possible damage to the front left area of the vehicle. The damage could include a buckled hood, a downward-facing left headlight and a missing driver-side mirror, police said. 

Law enforcement say the vehicle has been seen throughout Minneapolis, Falcon Heights, Lauderdale and St. Anthony. 

What you can do:

Police are encouraging anyone who has information on the vehicle to contact them by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or calling 612-673-5845. 

If you'd like to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8447) or submit a tip online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. 

The backstory:

Police identified the woman who died as 21-year-old Seham Hassen. She was crossing Marshall Street Northeast carrying a bag of food around 3:10 a.m. on March 22, when she was struck by a vehicle at high speeds. The driver fled the scene. 

She suffered life-threatening injuries but later died at the hospital. Hassen was a student at St. Thomas University. 

The Source: A press release from the Minneapolis Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMinneapolisRoad incidents