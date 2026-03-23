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Woman dies in Minneapolis hit-and-run crash, driver still at large

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Published  March 23, 2026 9:11pm CDT
Road incidents
FOX 9
article

Minneapolis police respond to a hit-and-run that left a woman seriously injured,  (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Minneapolis police say a female victim in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning died Monday of her injuries.
    • The incident happened at about 3:10 a.m. on the 1600 block of Marshall Street Northeast.
    • Police say the driver who fled the scene is still at large.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman hit by a vehicle that fled the scene in Minneapolis over the weekend died Monday from her injuries, according to Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

Minneapolis hit-and-run crash

The backstory:

Police say they responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian at about 3:10 a.m. on Sunday in the 1600 block of Marshall Street Northeast. 

Officers then found a woman in her 20s suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the woman was crossing Marshall Street while carrying a bag of food when she was struck by a speeding vehicle.

Driver still at large

What you can do:

Police say no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. The vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan that was possibly driven by a man.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Minneapolis police by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or calling 612-673-5845 to leave a voicemail.

Road incidentsCrime and Public SafetyMinneapolis