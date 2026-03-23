Woman dies in Minneapolis hit-and-run crash, driver still at large
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman hit by a vehicle that fled the scene in Minneapolis over the weekend died Monday from her injuries, according to Police Chief Brian O’Hara.
Minneapolis hit-and-run crash
The backstory:
Police say they responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian at about 3:10 a.m. on Sunday in the 1600 block of Marshall Street Northeast.
Officers then found a woman in her 20s suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital.
Investigators say the woman was crossing Marshall Street while carrying a bag of food when she was struck by a speeding vehicle.
Driver still at large
What you can do:
Police say no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. The vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan that was possibly driven by a man.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Minneapolis police by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or calling 612-673-5845 to leave a voicemail.