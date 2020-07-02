Police arrest 2 men in Bloomington shooting that seriously injured restaurant owner

Two men have been arrested for a shooting last month that left the owner of a Bloomington business seriously hurt.

The two suspects, a 20-year-old St. Paul man and a 19-year-old Columbia Heights man, are now in custody, being held in jail. Bloomington police say the case has been submitted to the county attorney for formal charges.

According to officers, Penn Lake Roast Beef owner Kevan Tran was shot during a robbery attempt on June 16 which left him seriously injured. As of Thursday, police say Tran remains hospitalized and is continuing to recover.

Tran's family created a GoFundMe to help pay for medical costs and restaurant losses. It has raised more than $53,000 to support Tran.

According to GoFundMe, the family says Tran underwent surgery on June 29 and was still in rough shape but doctors have been impressed by his recovery.