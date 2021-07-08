Police: Apple Valley man killed in July 4 firework accident

A man lighting fireworks off at his Apple Valley home on the Fourth of July weekend died in what police are calling a tragic accident.

Police were called just after 10 a.m. on July 4 after the man's body was found at his home. When officers arrived, they say the victim was "obviously deceased" and music still playing in the home.

After an investigation, police say it appears the man had been lighting fireworks near his home and drinking alcohol. At one point, officers say they believe the man was holding the firework launch tube when it fired, striking him in the head.

The medical examiner also ruled the death as an accident after reviewing the body.