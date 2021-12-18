Police: 1 shot in Eagan, suspect in custody, investigation underway

article

The Eagan Police Department says it is investigating after one person was shot near the Twin Cities Premium Outlets Saturday night.

Police say they responded to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound around 7 p.m. on the 1900 block of Silver Bell Road. Initial investigations indicate that the armed suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, then crashed the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers located and arrested the suspect, and also recovered the gun, according to Eagan Police Sgt. Jenny Wagner.

The victim was transported to the hospital. Police were unable to provide information on the victim's condition as of 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.