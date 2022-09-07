Plymouth restaurant donates $34K to employee hurt by drunk driver

The Sunshine Factory Bar and Grill in Plymouth raised more than $34,000 during an event dedicated to a longtime employee who was seriously injured in a crash involving a drunken driver.

On Tuesday, the restaurant held "Katie Day" to benefit Katie Fisher, who has worked at the restaurant for 20 years, and donated 100% of all food and beverage sales to her. The restaurant told FOX 9 they'll be presenting a check to her in the amount of $34,242.

"It's amazing, so amazing. To have your community come together. My co-workers come together. It's amazing," Fisher told FOX 9 on Tuesday.

Back in May, Katie Fisher and her husband Dan Fisher were on their way to pick up their daughter from a sleepover when their car was rear-ended by an impaired driver who was going 70 mph. Dan Fisher was killed in the crash and Katie Fisher spent 75 days in the hospital with bleeding on the brain and a fractured back.

The Sunshine Factory held a benefit, called Kate Day, to help longtime employee Katie Fisher. (FOX 9 / FOX 9)

Fisher had to relearn how to do everything from walking to reading and writing.

The restaurant says additional cash and Venmo donations of "many thousands of dollars" have also been donated to Katie

If you'd like to make a donation to help Katie with her ongoing needs, her Venmo handle is @katiefisher24.