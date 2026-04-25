Minnesota weather: Showers possible Saturday, milder Sunday

The Brief Few areas of showers and sprinkles on Saturday. Warmer temperatures on Sunday. Wet weather for Sunday night into Monday.



Saturday is shaping up to be cloudy with the potential for some showers during the day. Here's a look at the forecast.

Showers passing through Saturday

Saturday forecast:

While not everyone will deal with the showers, southern Minnesota will have a chance of a few interruptions throughout the day. Temperatures will peak in the 50s to some lower 60s. Winds stay light out of the east.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Sunday stays dry for most with slightly warmer temperatures. Showers and a few rumbles move in late Sunday in western Minnesota, which will lead to wet weather for Sunday night into Monday.

This may line up as a soaking rain for some parts of Minnesota. Beyond Monday our weather settles down with highs mainly in the upper 50s with more sunshine than clouds.