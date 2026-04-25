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Minnesota weather: Showers possible Saturday, milder Sunday

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Published  April 25, 2026 8:23am CDT
Weather
FOX 9
MN weather: Showers possible Saturday

MN weather: Showers possible Saturday

While not everyone will deal with the showers, southern Minnesota will have a chance of a few interruptions throughout the day. Here's a look at your forecast.

The Brief

    • Few areas of showers and sprinkles on Saturday.
    • Warmer temperatures on Sunday.
    • Wet weather for Sunday night into Monday.

(FOX 9) - Saturday is shaping up to be cloudy with the potential for some showers during the day. Here's a look at the forecast.

Showers passing through Saturday

Saturday forecast:

While not everyone will deal with the showers, southern Minnesota will have a chance of a few interruptions throughout the day. Temperatures will peak in the 50s to some lower 60s. Winds stay light out of the east.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Sunday stays dry for most with slightly warmer temperatures. Showers and a few rumbles move in late Sunday in western Minnesota, which will lead to wet weather for Sunday night into Monday.

This may line up as a soaking rain for some parts of Minnesota. Beyond Monday our weather settles down with highs mainly in the upper 50s with more sunshine than clouds.

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