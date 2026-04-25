Minnesota weather: Showers possible Saturday, milder Sunday
(FOX 9) - Saturday is shaping up to be cloudy with the potential for some showers during the day. Here's a look at the forecast.
Showers passing through Saturday
Saturday forecast:
While not everyone will deal with the showers, southern Minnesota will have a chance of a few interruptions throughout the day. Temperatures will peak in the 50s to some lower 60s. Winds stay light out of the east.
Extended forecast
What's next:
Sunday stays dry for most with slightly warmer temperatures. Showers and a few rumbles move in late Sunday in western Minnesota, which will lead to wet weather for Sunday night into Monday.
This may line up as a soaking rain for some parts of Minnesota. Beyond Monday our weather settles down with highs mainly in the upper 50s with more sunshine than clouds.