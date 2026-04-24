Minnesota WWII hero finally home: Medal of Valor recipient ID’d after 80 years

The Brief World War II veteran Willibald Bianchi, a New Ulm native, is finally coming home more than 80 years after his death. Bianchi was awarded the Medal of Valor for his heroic actions and will be laid to rest in New Ulm on May 2. His remains were identified last year through DNA analysis after decades of uncertainty.



The long-awaited return of a hometown hero is bringing together family and community for an emotional homecoming.

Willibald Bianchi’s remains returned to Minnesota

What we know:

Willibald Bianchi of New Ulm served in the Army during World War II and was awarded the Medal of Valor for his bravery in the Philippines. He later became a prisoner of war and survived the Bataan Death March, only to be killed in 1945 when U.S. bombers accidentally destroyed an unmarked ship carrying American prisoners near Taiwan.

Bianchi’s remains went unidentified for more than eight decades until DNA analysis confirmed his identity last year.

On his journey home, a special American Airlines flight carried his remains to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where about 18 relatives and an honor guard gathered on the tarmac for a somber ceremony.

Family members expressed deep gratitude and pride at his return.

"We're very proud and very happy to be here," said Sue Marti, Bianchi's niece.

What they're saying:

"I just think everybody has shivers going up and down their spine to find out he is coming back," said Marti.

"This is happening today and it's real and it is going to be special," said Scott Marti, Bianchi's nephew.

Carolyn Marti-Smith, another niece, shared a story about Bianchi’s heroism.

"Somebody else said about him. He threw grenades like they were baseballs. I thought that was kind of a New Ulm statement," said Marti-Smith.

The family’s connection to Bianchi has lasted through generations.

"We heard about him all our lives. We never met him because he was killed before we were born," said Marti. "So we're very excited."

Bianchi’s journey from forgotten to celebrated veteran

Why you should care:

Bianchi’s story is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by service members and the importance of never giving up hope.

"It's just been a whirlwind for us and we're just so honored to be a part of this," said Steve Marti, Bianchi's nephew.

"We think it's um pretty important people know about him," said Marti.

Bianchi will be escorted from the airport to his hometown of New Ulm, where he will be laid to rest on May 2.