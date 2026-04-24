Gooseberry Falls State Park flooding closes trails before free entry day

The Brief Trails along Gooseberry River at Gooseberry Falls State Park are closed due to flooding from snow melt and rain. Some campsites still have snow, and the Lower Campground shower building is closed for construction. Campers are advised to check with the park for current conditions and obey all trail closure signs.



Spring weather is causing some big changes for visitors at Gooseberry Falls State Park, as authorities warn of flooding conditions.

Flooded trails restrict park access

What we know:

Trails next to the Gooseberry River are currently inaccessible because of flooding caused by snow melt and recent rainfall, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Visitors are urged not to cross flooded trails and to follow all closure signs for their safety.

The campground still has snow at several sites, so campers should be prepared for the possibility of snow-covered ground. Park officials recommend calling ahead to get the latest updates on campsite conditions.

Authorities warn of flooding conditions around Gooseberry State Park ahead of the DNR's free entry day. (Supplied)

The backstory:

Gooseberry Falls State Park sits on the North Shore of Lake Superior and is about 13 miles northeast of Two Harbors.

The park is known for its scenic waterfalls and is home to wildlife like white-tailed deer, Canadian lynx, American black bear, American marten and timber wolf.

Migratory salmon and trout can be found in the lakes, and birdwatchers may spot ravens and herring gulls.

Why you should care:

The Lower Campground shower building will be closed for rehabilitation construction throughout the season, so campers will need to use the Upper Campground shower building for shower facilities.

Anyone planning to camp should call the park ahead of time to confirm the latest conditions, especially with the ongoing construction and remaining snow.

Park officials stress the importance of obeying all trail closure signs and not attempting to cross flooded areas for everyone's safety.

Big picture view:

The closures occur the day before the DNR is offering free entrance to all parks statewide – one of four that occur each year.