Expand / Collapse search

Pitbull, Iggy Azalea coming to Minnesota State Fair

By FOX 9 staff
Published 
Minnesota State Fair
FOX 9
article

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair has announced another show for the Grandstand Concert Series lineup. 

Grammy-winner Pitbull will bring his Can’t Stop Us Now summer tour, featuring special guest Iggy Azalea, to the Minnesota State Fair on Aug. 28. 

Tickets, which range in price from $39 to $84, go on sale Friday, April 15. You can buy them online here or by calling 800-514-3849. 

The show is the fifth Grandstand show to be announced for the upcoming Great Minnesota Get Together. The others: 

  • Aug. 25: Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin
  • Aug. 30: Jim Gaffigan
  • Sept. 2: Zac Brown Band with special guest Robert Randolph Band
  • Sept. 3: Diana Ross with special guest Naturally 7