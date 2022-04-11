Pitbull, Iggy Azalea coming to Minnesota State Fair
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair has announced another show for the Grandstand Concert Series lineup.
Grammy-winner Pitbull will bring his Can’t Stop Us Now summer tour, featuring special guest Iggy Azalea, to the Minnesota State Fair on Aug. 28.
Tickets, which range in price from $39 to $84, go on sale Friday, April 15. You can buy them online here or by calling 800-514-3849.
The show is the fifth Grandstand show to be announced for the upcoming Great Minnesota Get Together. The others:
- Aug. 25: Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin
- Aug. 30: Jim Gaffigan
- Sept. 2: Zac Brown Band with special guest Robert Randolph Band
- Sept. 3: Diana Ross with special guest Naturally 7
