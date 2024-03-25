MN man hit with hefty prison sentence in 'shocking' child porn case

A Minnesota man has been sentenced to nearly three decades in prison after investigators found him to have used multiple social media accounts to solicit and direct hundreds of minor victims to produce and send sexually explicit images.

Caleb Vincent McLaughlin, 26, has been sentenced to 350 months in prison – or 29.1 years – followed by 12 years of supervised release for producing, receiving, and distributing images of child pornography, and coercing and enticing minors to engage in illegal sexual activity, according to a Department of Justice press release.

According to his plea agreement and court documents, beginning in or about January 2019, McLaughlin used multiple social media accounts to solicit and direct over 200 minor victims to produce and send sexually explicit images. Of the total, 26 minors have been identified between the ages of 11 and 16 years old in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

"For years, Caleb McLaughlin used social media to groom, sexually exploit, and abuse hundreds of minor victims. He preyed upon the most vulnerable, with some victims as young as 11 or 12 years old," said U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger in a statement. "Protecting Minnesota children from the trauma of sexual exploitation is a critical part of our mission, and I thank all of our partners in law enforcement for their diligence on this investigation."

According to court documents, McLaughlin would use a variety of aliases and Snapchat IDs including "Jake Benson," "Lift11" or "Tech4cm," in his scheme, and sometimes purported to be 17 years old to prey on minor girls he met online, "in order to entice and coerce them to create sexually explicit images and videos."

McLaughlin targeted minor victims that he would offer drugs, alcohol, vape pens, cash, and gift cards in exchange for sex acts.

According to charges, McLaughlin would then document that abuse by producing child pornography videos. He also distributed numerous videos and images of child pornography, some of which were self-produced and depicted him sexually assaulting minor victims.

McLaughlin was sentenced by Chief Judge Patrick J. Schlitz, who called McLaughlin's actions, "shocking, even to someone like me, a federal judge who has been sentencing [child sex offenders] for over two decades," according to the press release.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.