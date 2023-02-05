Pilot injured after small plane crashes in Washington County

Authorities say a pilot suffered minor injuries from a small plane crash in rural Washington County on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office received a call from a pilot just after 4:30 p.m. for a single-passenger airplane that crashed into a field near 34th Street North and Oasis Avenue in Baytown Township.

The pilot was able to walk to the nearest road and meet with first responders. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities.

The pilot was the only person on the plane. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.