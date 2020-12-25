Truck spins out on I-35 near Forest Lake on Christmas morning

A pickup truck driver had a close call on an icy patch on I-35 near Forest Lake, spinning around two times and narrowly missing other vehicles. The scary moment was captured on the Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras.

For much of the early morning on Christmas Day, responders were working to move a truck and trailer that had gone off the road on northbound I-35 near Highway 97. No one was injured in the crash.

Just before 9 a.m., traffic was still reduced to one lane where the crew was working. A white pickup truck passing the crash site then hit a slick spot on the highway, fishtailed and spun around two-and-a-half times, coming to a stop facing the oncoming traffic. Two vehicles had to move over to avoid the spinning truck.

Luckily, the driver was able to move out of the way for other traffic and about a minute later drove away.

Wednesday's blizzard dumped up to 9 inches in the Twin Cities metro area. Following the snow, a bitter cold took over, causing slick areas on icy, snow-packed roads.