Photos: Kanye West, Drake and other celebrities at Super Bowl LVI

2 Chainz, Tyga, YG, Antonio Brown, Kanye West and North West attend Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl is always one of the most-talked-about events of this year, drawing in a crowd from across the country.

With the game taking place at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, the halftime show wasn’t the only star-studded gathering.

Celebrities from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who hyped up the crowd and introduced the game, to Kanye West in a black face covering were spotted.

This year, getting into the Super Bowl at the last minute meant a big hit to the wallet. StubHub said the get-in price Sunday was $3,800, a jump of 10% from Saturday, and the average price for tickets sold was $6,136. That’s a dip of 8% from Saturday.

The Los Angeles Rams lead 13-10 at halftime.

This story was reported from Detroit.