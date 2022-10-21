Pets and Halloween: Animal Humane Society has tips on keeping it safe
(FOX 9) - The Animal Humane Society is offering tips for keeping the family pet safe on Halloween.
The tips range from some of the obvious; don’t feed your pets candy (especially chocolate, which is toxic to both cats and dogs) to the lesser know, like feeding them some of the pumpkin guts and seeds as a treat.
The Humane Society also says you need to check what the costume is made of if you plan on dressing up your pet. Make sure it is non-toxic and doesn’t have any dangling accessories. It also suggests dressing your pet up the day before Halloween, so they can get used to both the smell and the feel of the costume.
Also, if your pet isn’t into the idea of being dressed up, don’t force it.
Other tips offered by the Human Society include:
- If you’re planning on handing out candy this year, desensitize your pet to the sound of knocking by creating positive associations. Have someone knock on the door and then give your pet a treat. With enough repetitions, your pet will start to associate treats every time someone is at the door.
- If your pet is shy or fearful by nature, or if they have a habit of door dashing, plan to confine them in a safe, quiet room as far away from the door as possible. Play a radio, TV, or white-noise machine to muffle noises.
- If you intend to take your dog out trick-or-treating with the kids, make sure to have them on a leash and under an adult’s control. Remember, if a dog gets loose, fights with another dog, snaps at a child, etc., you’re responsible for your dog’s behavior.