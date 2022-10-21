Pets and Halloween: Animal Humane Society has tips on keeping it safe

The Animal Humane Society is offering tips for keeping the family pet safe on Halloween.

The tips range from some of the obvious; don’t feed your pets candy (especially chocolate, which is toxic to both cats and dogs) to the lesser know, like feeding them some of the pumpkin guts and seeds as a treat.

The Humane Society also says you need to check what the costume is made of if you plan on dressing up your pet. Make sure it is non-toxic and doesn’t have any dangling accessories. It also suggests dressing your pet up the day before Halloween, so they can get used to both the smell and the feel of the costume.

Also, if your pet isn’t into the idea of being dressed up, don’t force it.

Other tips offered by the Human Society include: