article

You can have a Peter Gabriel concert, if you just lay down some money.

That’s right, the iconic British rock star will be playing at the Xcel Energy Center during his upcoming world tour. i/o – The Tour has 13 dates in North America including St. Paul on Oct. 3.

Tickets for the St. Paul stop, and other newly added shows, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with a presale starting Tuesday.