Person walking dogs discovers human remains of missing 48-year-old in Fridley, Minnesota

A person walking their dogs discovered the human remains of a missing 48-year-old man in Fridley, police say.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the resident found the body April 1 on the 6000 block of East River Road in the city of Fridley. The person reported seeing bones in a wooded area along a fence line just west of Stevenson Elementary School.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the bones were human. The medical examiner said the condition of the remains suggested they had been there for a long period of time.

Authorities identified the remains as Scott Michael Waisanen, who was reported missing June 8, 2019.

An investigation showed Waisanen was experiencing homelessness and it was not uncommon for him to be without communication for long periods of time.

A cause of death has not been determined and the incident is still under investigation.