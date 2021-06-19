Pedestrian killed in Brooklyn Park crash
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash late Friday night in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.
According to police, at about 10:24 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident involving a pedestrian on 85th Avenue North at Stratford Crossing. Officers located the victim and began life-saving measures, but they were ultimately unsuccessful.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.