Pedestrian critically injured after struck by SUV in Columbia Heights

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Columbia Heights Saturday night.

Columbia Heights police officers and medics responded to the crash around 9:08 p.m. near Central Avenue Northeast and 45th Avenue Northeast, according to a news release from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Early investigations indicate that a man was "attempting to cross on foot outside of a crosswalk going westbound" on Central Avenue, the sheriff's office wrote. As he was crossing the street, he was hit by an SUV traveling southbound on Central Avenue.

The SUV was driven by a woman. Authorities have not released additional information on her status.

Medics took the man to a local hospital in an ambulance, where he remains in critical condition.

The Columbia Height Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Anoka County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash.