Pedestrian bridge at Tettegouche State Park set to be replaced

The Brief The High Falls pedestrian bridge at Tettegouche State Park in northern Minnesota is set to be replaced this summer. The bridge, which is over the Baptism River, was destroyed after flooding in the area in June 2024. Construction starts on the new bridge on June 30 and is expected to be finished by late November.



The hiking bridge at Tettegouche State Park in northern Minnesota is set to be replaced this summer after it was destroyed by flooding in June 2024.

Tettegouche State Park pedestrian bridge replacement

What we know:

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the High Falls pedestrian bridge at Tettegouche State Park is set to be replaced this summer.

The bridge, which was over the Baptism River, was destroyed due to flooding in the area in June 2024.

The new bridge will be "more resilient, modern bridge that can better withstand the elements and future flooding events," officials said.

Some trails to be closed for construction

What they're saying:

Starting June 30, some areas of the state park will be closed due to construction of the new bridge:

High Falls trailhead parking lot

Nature Play Area

Group Camp sites

Hiking trails on the west side of Baptism River

The Superior Hiking Trial will have some detours due to construction. The construction is expected to be complete by the end of November.

For more information, click here.