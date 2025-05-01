Pedestrian bridge at Tettegouche State Park set to be replaced
SILVER BAY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The hiking bridge at Tettegouche State Park in northern Minnesota is set to be replaced this summer after it was destroyed by flooding in June 2024.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the High Falls pedestrian bridge at Tettegouche State Park is set to be replaced this summer.
The bridge, which was over the Baptism River, was destroyed due to flooding in the area in June 2024.
The new bridge will be "more resilient, modern bridge that can better withstand the elements and future flooding events," officials said.
Some trails to be closed for construction
Starting June 30, some areas of the state park will be closed due to construction of the new bridge:
- High Falls trailhead parking lot
- Nature Play Area
- Group Camp sites
- Hiking trails on the west side of Baptism River
The Superior Hiking Trial will have some detours due to construction. The construction is expected to be complete by the end of November.
The Source: This article was written from a Facebook post from the Minnesota State Parks and Trails.