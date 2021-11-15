Patrol: Crash in northwestern Iowa kills woman, baby

The Iowa State Patrol says a Minnesota woman and her 1-year-old baby died in a crash in northwestern Iowa that also injured four others, including the woman's two other children.

The crash happened late Saturday morning at an intersection northeast of Spirit Lake.

A patrol investigation found that an eastbound car driven by 29-year-old Mariah Nelson, of Jackson, Minnesota, ran a stop sign and collided with a southbound pickup truck driven by 63-year-old Allen Weinzetl, also of Jackson, Minnesota.

Television station KTIV reports that Nelson and her 1-year-old son, Symere Williams, died in the crash. Nelson's daughters, ages 5 and 6, were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

Weinzetl and his passenger, 58-year-old Teresa Chonko, also were injured and taken to hospitals.