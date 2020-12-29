Passenger killed in early morning crash in St. Paul neighborhood

Police are investigating after a man died in a crash in a St. Paul, Minnesota neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to a crash near on Sycamore Street east of Jackson Street at 2:36 a.m. where two men were trapped inside a vehicle.

The St. Paul Fire Department also responded to the scene and extricated both men.

The 49-year-old passenger died at the scene, police said. The 44-year-old driver was taken to Regions Hospital for treatment and a blood draw.

Police are investigating whether impairment played a role in the crash.