Part of I-494 closed after crash in Maple Grove, Minn.

Part of Interstate 494 is closed following a crash Monday morning in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the I-494 north exit ramp is closed between Fish Lake Road and I-94 after a semi truck rolled over.

Officials say the truck driver, who was hauling ethanol, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to the hospital.

The area is expected to be closed until this afternoon.

The crash is still under investigation.