Part of Highway 93 in Henderson closed due to flooding - again

Residents south of the Twin Cities metro are hoping history doesn't repeat itself as part of Highway 93 floods once again.

Currently, part of the highway is underwater due to flooding of the Rush River.

The city of Henderson and its surrounding communities have been prone to spring flooding in years past. Last year, high waters shut down several main roads into the city for 62 days.

Officials have asked the state for $20 million to build a flood mitigation system.