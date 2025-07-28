Park Tavern deadly patio crash: Steven Bailey to be sentenced

The Brief Steven Bailey will be sentenced Monday for his involvement in the deadly Park Tavern crash from September 2024. Bailey has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including two counts of third-degree murder for the deadly wreck. The sentencing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.



The drunk driver who plowed into the patio at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park, leaving two people dead and at least a dozen injured, will be sentenced on Monday.

Sentencing in deadly crash

What we know:

Steven Bailey, 57, pleaded guilty in May to two counts of third-degree murder and three counts of criminal vehicular operation.

According to the plea agreement, he will likely face between 25 and 30 years in prison, as decided by a judge. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty previously said she would ask the judge to hand down the 30-year sentence.

What's next:

Bailey is set to appear in court at 1 p.m. for sentencing.

Deadly Park Tavern crash: What happened?

The backstory:

Authorities said Bailey tested more than four times over the limit, with a blood-alcohol level of 0.325, after he crashed into Park Tavern's patio space in September 2024.

Video showed Bailey driving his vehicle, attempting to back into a parking spot, but hitting another car. Then, as he pulled out of the spot, police say the vehicle accelerated into the patio area, where a group of Methodist Hospital workers had gathered for the night.

The victims:

Two people were killed in the crash: Park Tavern server Kristina Folkerts and Methodist Hospital employee Gabe Harvey. At least a dozen people were injured, including four Methodist nurses: Theo Larson, Tegan D’Albani, Laura Knutsen and Eric Schefers.

Charging documents also showed Bailey lived within walking distance of the Park Tavern.

The charges against Bailey

Charges filed:

After the crash, Bailey initially faced two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and nine counts of criminal vehicular operation. However, a month after the crash, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office upgraded the charges against Bailey, adding two counts of third-degree murder.

Later, prosecutors added three more counts of criminal vehicular operation for three injured victims, while upgrading two previous criminal vehicle operation counts from causing "substantial bodily harm" to causing "great bodily harm."

Dig deeper:

Court records showed Bailey had at least five prior drunk driving convictions on his record before the Park Tavern crash.

Bailey was arrested in Sept. 1985 for driving under the influence in Wisconsin. Bailey was just 17 years old at the time.

Bailey was arrested again in Dec. 1992 for driving under the influence in Wabasha County.

His third arrest came in Nov. 1997 in Hennepin County.

In 2013, Bailey was arrested for drunk driving in Waseca. He ultimately pleaded guilty in the case.

A year later, and just a few months after pleading guilty in the first case, Bailey was arrested in Plymouth for drunk driving, driving with a canceled license, and careless driving. He ultimately pleaded guilty to the DWI charge while the other counts were dismissed.