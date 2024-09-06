Park Tavern deadly crash: 1 surviving victim released from hospital

The Brief One of the surviving victims of the Park Tavern crash has been released from the hospital. The other two surviving victims' conditions have improved. The driver has been charged, and had his first court appearance Wednesday.



Methodist Hospital shared an update on the three nurses who remained in the hospital after the deadly crash at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park that killed two people and injured several others.

Park Tavern waitress Kristina Folkerts and Methodist Hospital employee Gabe Harvey were killed in the crash.

Injured nurses' conditions

A memorial outside Park Tavern after a deadly crash killed two people and injured several others. (FOX 9)

The group of nurses from Methodist Hospital were on the patio celebrating the final shift of a departing coworker when a tragedy occurred. HealthPartners identified them as Gabe Harvey, who was killed, as well as Theo Larson, Tegan D'Albani, Laura Knutson and Eric Schefers, who were all injured in the crash.

Larson has now been released from the hospital, hospital officials said on Friday. He is the second of the four who survived to be released. HealthPartners previously said a nurse was treated and released from the hospital on Sunday.

The other two injured nurses remain hospitalized, but their conditions have improved:

Tegan D'Albani is in satisfactory condition.

Laura Knutson is in satisfactory condition.

D'Albani's family shared the following statement on her condition:

"We are overwhelmed by the support from our family, friends and the community. Feeling this level of care and concern helps so much. We are thrilled to share that Tegan is on the road to recovery. She is breathing on her own again and talking with family and even finding a way to fit some humor into this difficult situation. There is still a long way to go, but we are encouraged by seeing Tegan’s strength and determination. Thank you for your thoughts and generosity. Our family is beyond grateful."

What happened?

Prosecutors have filed charges against Steven Bailey, who authorities say crashed into the patio at Park Tavern on Sunday, Sept. 1.

According to the criminal complaint, Bailey recorded a blood-alcohol content of 0.325% on breath tests at the scene. Police say Bailey seemed to admit he had pushed the gas pedal instead of the brake while trying to park.

Court records show Bailey has five past drunk driving arrests on his record dating back to the 1980s.

Bailey faces multiple counts including criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation.

What's next for Bailey?

As of Friday, Bailey remains behind bars at the Hennepin County Jail.

He had his first court appearance on Wednesday, where his bail was set at $1 million without conditions and $500,000 with conditions.

Bailey's next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1.

How to help victims

Fundraisers have been made for the victims of the crash, many have raised thousands of dollars:

A memorial service was held for Harvey earlier this week. Folkerts' will be remembered at a memorial service on Thursday.

Park Tavern reopened its doors on Wednesday for the first time since Sunday's tragedy.