Parents, teachers' union speak out against controversial new Minneapolis Schools redistricting

Minneapolis Public Schools leaders are speaking out after the Board of Education approved a controversial new redistricting plan.

The move will force thousands of students in the state’s third-largest district to change schools.

Among a number of issues, district leaders say the plan will desegregate schools and improve racial equality.

Wednesday, Superintendent Ed Graff applauded the move, but some parents are not on board.

“Obviously, now the real work begins and implementation over the next two to three years is really what will make the difference in our district’s ability to provide a well-rounded education for our students,” said Graff.

“I’m very disappointed and sad because we know that change is necessary but we wanted to be part of the change,” said Silvia Ibanez, a parent and MPS teacher. “We wanted to be part of the planning. This is the life of our kids.”

The teachers’ union is also opposed to the move. It criticized the timing of the vote during the COVID-10 pandemic.

The plan will take effect in the 2021-22 school year and is expected to cost tens of millions of dollars to implement.