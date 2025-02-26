US attorney general warns MN to comply with Trump’s transgender athlete ban

The Brief U.S. Attorney General Pam Boni warned Minnesota, California and Maine to comply with Donald Trump's executive order that bans transgender athletes from playing in girls' and women's sports. The MSHSL said it would follow Minnesota state law, not Trump's order.



U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is warning Minnesota and two other states to comply with President Donald Trump's transgender sports rule.

Bondi has sent letters to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, as well as the attorneys general in California and Maine, according to FOX News.

Transgender athlete ban warning

Local perspective:

President Trump signed an executive order in early February banning transgender athletes from women's and girls' sports. However, some states, including Minnesota, have said they wouldn't follow Trump's order.

The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) said it would follow Minnesota state law on transgender athletes in sports, not President Trump's order. However, there's an effort in the Minnesota Legislature to ban transgender athletes from girls' sports.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Education has launched an investigation into the MSHSL and its policy on transgender athletes.

What they're saying:

Bondi's letter is the latest action taken toward Minnesota in the wake of Trump's executive order. In the letter, Bondi wrote that the Justice Department stands "ready to sue states and state entities that defy federal anti-discrimination laws."

In Minnesota, Bondi said Attorney General Keith Ellison "issued a legal opinion asserting that the Minnesota State High School League would be violating state law unless it continues this demeaning, unfair, and dangerous practice."

Here's the full letter Bondi sent to Minnesota:

Bondi told FOX News, "this Department of Justice will defend women and does not tolerate state officials who ignore federal law."

"We will leverage every legal option necessary to ensure state compliance with federal law and President Trump’s Executive Order protecting women’s sports," she added.

FOX 9 has reached out to Ellison's office for comment.