US attorney general warns MN to comply with Trump’s transgender athlete ban

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  February 26, 2025 11:02am CST
President Donald Trump signs transgender athletes executive order [RAW}

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to prevent transgender athletes from participating in women’s or girls' sporting events. Wednesday's order — which coincides with National Girls and Women in Sports Day — involves how his administration will interpret Title IX, the law best known for its role in pursuing gender equity in athletics and preventing sexual harassment on campuses. Every administration has the authority to issue its own interpretations of the Title IX legislation.

    • U.S. Attorney General Pam Boni warned Minnesota, California and Maine to comply with Donald Trump's executive order that bans transgender athletes from playing in girls' and women's sports.
    • The MSHSL said it would follow Minnesota state law, not Trump's order.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is warning Minnesota and two other states to comply with President Donald Trump's transgender sports rule.

Bondi has sent letters to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, as well as the attorneys general in California and Maine, according to FOX News

President Trump signed an executive order in early February banning transgender athletes from women's and girls' sports. However, some states, including Minnesota, have said they wouldn't follow Trump's order. 

Trump admin investigating MSHSL over trans ban

President Trump's administration announced an investigation into Minnesota and California high school sports organization over the transgender athlete ban.

The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) said it would follow Minnesota state law on transgender athletes in sports, not President Trump's order. However, there's an effort in the Minnesota Legislature to ban transgender athletes from girls' sports

MSHSL won’t follow trans ban unless bills pass

The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) does not plan to follow a Trump administration order barring trans athletes from competing in the sport of their choosing, unless bills from Minnesota GOP lawmakers pass this legislative session.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Education has launched an investigation into the MSHSL and its policy on transgender athletes. 

Bondi's letter is the latest action taken toward Minnesota in the wake of Trump's executive order. In the letter, Bondi wrote that the Justice Department stands "ready to sue states and state entities that defy federal anti-discrimination laws." 

In Minnesota, Bondi said Attorney General Keith Ellison "issued a legal opinion asserting that the Minnesota State High School League would be violating state law unless it continues this demeaning, unfair, and dangerous practice." 

Here's the full letter Bondi sent to Minnesota:

Bondi told FOX News, "this Department of Justice will defend women and does not tolerate state officials who ignore federal law." 

"We will leverage every legal option necessary to ensure state compliance with federal law and President Trump’s Executive Order protecting women’s sports," she added.

FOX 9 has reached out to Ellison's office for comment.

