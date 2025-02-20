Transgender athletes in girls' sports ban passes MN House committee

The Brief A proposal backed by Minnesota GOP lawmakers would ban transgender athletes in girls' K-12 school sports. Titled the "Preserving Girls' Sports Act," the bill passed the House Education Policy Committee on Wednesday and would require that "only female students may participate in an elementary or secondary school athletic team or sport that an educational institution has restricted to women and girls." Despite becoming a hot-button issue, transgender athletes are extremely rare – there are currently fewer than 10 active among 520,000 NCAA athletes.



A bill that would ban transgender girls and women from competing in girls' and women’s sports in Minnesota has passed its first legislative hurdle, as some lawmakers look to make the mandate a statewide law.

Transgender athletes in Minnesota

Local perspective:

Sponsored by Rep. Peggy Scott (R-Andover), H.F. 12 is known as the "Preserving Girls' Sports Act" and was passed by a 7-6 party-line vote out of the House Education Policy Committee that faced a packed room on Wednesday.

The proposal states in part that "only female students may participate in an elementary or secondary school-level athletic team or sport that an educational institution has restricted to women and girls." Within the bill, "female" is defined as "a female as biologically determined by genetics and defined with respect to an individual's reproductive system."

The backstory:

An executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Feb. 5 – titled "Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports" – effectively bans transgender girls and women from competing in girls’ and women’s sports.

However, the Minnesota High School League (MSHSL) signaled it does not plan to comply with the order, at least immediately, saying in part: "The Executive Order requires a 60-day window for athletic associations to convene and take action implementing the order. Given the significance of the issue, the League is considering requesting a formal opinion from the Minnesota Attorney General for guidance on the issues involved."

Following the statement, the federal Department of Education (DOE) said high school leagues in both Minnesota and California will be investigated "to ensure that female athletes in these states are treated with dignity, respect, and equality that the Trump Administration demands."

Meanwhile, the NCAA announced a new policy that limits competition in women's sports to student-athletes assigned female at birth only.

The policy only permits student-athletes assigned male at birth to practice with women's teams and receive benefits such as medical care while practicing. Student-athletes assigned female at birth and who have begun hormone therapy, like testosterone, cannot compete in a women's team.

What they're saying:

The committee hearing on Wednesday faced both supporters and opponents of the proposal, with nearly two dozen testifying prior to its approval.

Those who support the bill expressed the need for an evening playing field in youth sports, noting the advantages that trans athletes identifying as women can face in certain competitions.

Meanwhile, those opposed to the proposal said it could further discrimination, often calling it an "attack on trans athletes."

What's next:

Passed by the House Education Policy Committee on Wednesday, the bill will still face an uphill battle to become law – facing a DFL-led Senate, and Gov. Tim Walz, who has previously vowed to protect the rights of transgender people.