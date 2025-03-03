Paid family leave delay considered by Minnesota lawmakers

The Brief Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, Minnesotans were set to be eligible for up to 20 weeks of paid leave due to a range of serious personal or family health conditions. But a new bill being considered by lawmakers would delay the implementation of paid family leave in Minnesota by a full year.



A proposed bill that would delay the implementation of the Minnesota Paid Leave Law by one year is being considered by Minnesota lawmakers this legislative session.

Paid leave in Minnesota

What we know:

The Paid Leave Law was passed during the 2023-24 session after nearly a decade of debate.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, a state-run insurance program is set to provide Minnesota workers with up to 20 weeks per year of paid time off to deal with family or medical issues due to sickness, pregnancy, recovery or other serious health conditions.

Once enacted, Minnesota was set to become the 13th state with paid family and medical leave.

Dig deeper:

However, a proposal before Minnesota lawmakers, sponsored by Rep. Dave Baker (R-Willmar) and currently before the House Ways and Means – oftentimes a final stop before a House Floor vote – would delay its implementation by at least one year, to Jan. 1, 2027.

What's next:

If approved by a Minnesota House Floor vote, the bill still faces opposition in the DFL-controlled Minnesota Senate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.