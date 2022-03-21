Paid family leave discussions take twist at Minnesota Capitol

Minnesota Republican lawmakers for the first time rolled out a paid family and medical leave proposal Monday, though it is vastly different than one Democrats have been unsuccessfully pushing for years.

The GOP plan allows for a new insurance product that employers of all sizes could offer their workers. For companies with less than 50 employees, it creates business tax credits of $3,000 per worker enrolled in a paid leave program. The proposal caps tax credits at $50 million statewide, meaning 16,700 workers could be covered.

"Our tax credits are significant enough that it will enable companies with fewer than 50 employees to access this benefit," state Sen. Julia Coleman, R-Chanhassen, told reporters. "They want to offer this benefit, but it’s expensive and it’s hard to do."

Democrats have proposed a more far-reaching program. Under the DFL plan, workers could draw benefits from a state-run program funded by increased payroll taxes. Democrats have said a broad-reaching program is necessary to help small businesses compete with larger ones as the U.S. economy faces its most significant worker shortage in many years.

Legislative Democrats and Gov. Tim Walz reacted with a mix of skepticism and optimism to the GOP's proposal.

State Sen. Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury, said the Republican plan "just falls so short" because it's an optional program for employers and relies on tax credits.

Walz called it a "positive" that Republicans have come to the table on paid family and medical leave. He said he didn't want to "shut down" the GOP proposal, though he favors a state-run program.