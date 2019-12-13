Package thief leaves thank you note on St. Paul customer's door

article

It turns out not all thank you notes are welcomed.

Friday, the St. Paul Police Department shared a photo of a thank you not left by a “porch pirate” who had stolen some packages from a home on the 800 block of Watson Avenue.

“So just a quick little thank you for leaving the opernity [sic] of stealing your package very nice of you,” the note reads.

It is signed, “The new owner of your package.”

St. Paul Police are reminding the non-Grinches there are a few things you can do to help prevent porch robberies.

1. Require a signature for delivery.

2. Have packages delivered to a trusted neighbor.

Advertisement

3. Have your package delivered to your work address.

4. Have your package delivered to an Amazon locker.

5. Have packages delivered to a neighborhood store.

Additionally the SPPD says they have plenty of “bait packages” out there to help nab thieves.