Oxcart Fire in northern Minnesota is 90% contained

The Oxcart Fire in northwestern Minnesota is now 90 percent contained, according to the Minnesota Incident Command System (MNICS). The fire is burning within the Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuge west of Mentor.

As of Thursday morning, MNICS reports the fire has covered nearly 13,000 acres, costing an estimated $416,000. The blaze damaged two structures, destroyed one building, and caused one injury. The fire is believed to be human-caused.

With the majority of the fire contained, crews are focusing on mopping up hot spots on the east side of the fire along U.S. Highway 2.

Since a Red Flag Warning is in effect for northwestern Minnesota, firefighters will continue to patrol the perimeter of the Oxcart Fire. Low humidity, strong winds and dry vegetation are ideal conditions for a wildfire to spread.

Roads remain open for travel.