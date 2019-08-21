Owl stuck in car's grill recovers in northern Minnesota

article

An owl that got stuck in the grill of a car is recovering at an animal hospital outside Brainerd, Minnesota.

According to the nonprofit Wild and Free, a man called the Garrison Animal Hospital on Aug. 14 asking if they could help get the owl out of his car grill.

The man drove to the hospital and staff helped get the Great horned owl out of the man's car safely.

As of Aug. 21, the owl is recovering and doing well.