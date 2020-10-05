Over 200 Allina health care workers go on strike in Twin Cities

After months of unresolved contract negotiations, some Allina health care workers in the Twin Cities went on strike Monday morning.

More than 200 workers walked off the job at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis and St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee at 6 a.m. Monday in a planned, two-day unfair labor practice strike.

Most of the workers are lab technicians, pushing for better pay and benefits. They also want guarantees that they will keep their pay and benefits if they have to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.



Allina says it has offered proposals that "demonstrate our commitment to our employees, while also reflecting the current financial realities caused by the pandemic."

The hospital system also says it is disappointing that the union would go on strike in the middle of a pandemic when Allina employees are focused on delivering needed health care.



The strike is expected to last until 6 a.m. Wednesday.