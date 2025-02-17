Wide-ranging opposition meets new MN Care priority for GOP lawmakers

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CST, Waseca County, Scott County, Stevens County, Redwood County, Martin County, Dakota County, Rice County, Isanti County, Renville County, Pope County, Anoka County, Chisago County, Steele County, Watonwan County, Washington County, Goodhue County, McLeod County, Freeborn County, Morrison County, Le Sueur County, Todd County, Yellow Medicine County, Hennepin County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Kanabec County, Sherburne County, Faribault County, Stearns County, Douglas County, Mille Lacs County, Swift County, Brown County, Wright County, Sibley County, Blue Earth County, Ramsey County, Benton County, Kandiyohi County, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Winona County, Mower County, Houston County, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Polk County, Pierce County, Dunn County, Pepin County, Barron County, Eau Claire County, Chippewa County, Buffalo County
6
Extreme Cold Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST, South Aitkin County, South Itasca County, North Itasca County, Central St. Louis County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Crow Wing County, North St. Louis County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Northern Aitkin County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, Pine County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Cass County, Washburn County, Burnett County, Douglas County
Extreme Cold Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Pennington County, Red Lake County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, South Clearwater County, West Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, West Polk County, Roseau County, Wilkin County, East Becker County, Norman County, Clay County, Lake Of The Woods County, West Becker County, Grant County, Kittson County, West Marshall County, Mahnomen County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, North Beltrami County, East Polk County
Extreme Cold Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Lyon County, Rock County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County
Extreme Cold Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Extreme Cold Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Faribault County, Nicollet County, Kandiyohi County, Sibley County, McLeod County, Martin County, Blue Earth County, Stevens County, Redwood County, Douglas County, Watonwan County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County, Pope County, Brown County, Renville County, Todd County, Lac Qui Parle County, Stearns County, Meeker County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County, Pipestone County, Lincoln County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Murray County

Wide-ranging opposition meets new MN Care priority for GOP lawmakers

By
Published  February 17, 2025 5:29pm CST
Health
FOX 9

MN Care restriction facing opposition

Restricting undocumented immigrants out of MN Care is the priority of a new GOP-backed bill that its author says could save that state $50 million annually.

The Brief

    • Pushing undocumented immigrants out of MN Care is a top GOP priority for 2025, one of the first ten bills rolled out by House Republicans.
    • Rep. Isaac Schultz says his bill would save taxpayers $50 million a year.
    • Opponents include the Catholic Church, farmers, and medical professionals. Their opposition ranges from moral to financial, with hospital leaders saying this just pushes the cost from primary care to emergency care, which they have to provide whether they get paid or not.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A top priority for Minnesota Republicans this year is to push undocumented immigrants out of the state health insurance system.

Healthcare hurdles

GOP priority:

It was one of the first 10 bills from the House GOP, but it’s running into an interesting coalition of opponents from all corners of the state.

The sponsor says this bill can save Minnesota $50 million a year.

But opponents include the Catholic Church, farmers, nurses, and doctors whose reasons range from moral to financial.

'Undocumented and expensive’:

Getting health insurance through Minnesota Care (MN Care) opened up to undocumented immigrants 48 days ago.
Rep. Isaac Schultz says it’s already costing taxpayers money they can’t afford.

"People without lawful and legal status to be here have been signing up by the thousands, and it's quite possible that they're already beginning to overwhelm Minnesota Care while at the same time paying very low premiums or maybe not even paying premiums at all," said Rep. Isaac Schultz (R-Elmdale Township).

State data

How it's rolling out:

Since their eligibility is so new, the state doesn’t know how many undocumented immigrants have applied for the low-cost insurance plan, but legislative analysts estimated fewer than 8,000 would sign up.

Doctors and nurses say keeping them out comes with its own set of costs.

"We do know that without coverage, however, fewer non-citizens will show up for primary care," said Mary Krinkie of the Minnesota Hospital Association. "At some point, however, they will likely need emergency room care."

Hospitals have to treat everyone in the ER and Minnesota healthcare facilities spent $460 million on charity care in 2023 alone.

The money shakes out 

Consequences of change?:

Medical professionals say shifting the burden from primary to emergency care will make rural hospitals more likely to close and ERs harder to access.

So some of the bill’s opponents say it’s not about saving money at all.

"It's about dividing us and as a distraction from the real issues that keep our families up at night," said Samantha Diaz of the SEIU. "Minnesotans are angry and feel the day-to-day impact of rising costs."

The bill also prohibits undocumented immigrants from using any state-funded services, including the North Star Promise, which covers their college tuition if they graduated from high school here and are on the path to legal immigration status.

That one cost the state $86,000 last year, according to Rep. Schultz. 

HealthPoliticsHealth CareHealth CareMinnesota