Wide-ranging opposition meets new MN Care priority for GOP lawmakers

A top priority for Minnesota Republicans this year is to push undocumented immigrants out of the state health insurance system.

Healthcare hurdles

GOP priority:

It was one of the first 10 bills from the House GOP, but it’s running into an interesting coalition of opponents from all corners of the state.

The sponsor says this bill can save Minnesota $50 million a year.

But opponents include the Catholic Church, farmers, nurses, and doctors whose reasons range from moral to financial.

'Undocumented and expensive’:

Getting health insurance through Minnesota Care (MN Care) opened up to undocumented immigrants 48 days ago.

Rep. Isaac Schultz says it’s already costing taxpayers money they can’t afford.

"People without lawful and legal status to be here have been signing up by the thousands, and it's quite possible that they're already beginning to overwhelm Minnesota Care while at the same time paying very low premiums or maybe not even paying premiums at all," said Rep. Isaac Schultz (R-Elmdale Township).

State data

How it's rolling out:

Since their eligibility is so new, the state doesn’t know how many undocumented immigrants have applied for the low-cost insurance plan, but legislative analysts estimated fewer than 8,000 would sign up.

Doctors and nurses say keeping them out comes with its own set of costs.

"We do know that without coverage, however, fewer non-citizens will show up for primary care," said Mary Krinkie of the Minnesota Hospital Association. "At some point, however, they will likely need emergency room care."

Hospitals have to treat everyone in the ER and Minnesota healthcare facilities spent $460 million on charity care in 2023 alone.

The money shakes out

Consequences of change?:

Medical professionals say shifting the burden from primary to emergency care will make rural hospitals more likely to close and ERs harder to access.

So some of the bill’s opponents say it’s not about saving money at all.

"It's about dividing us and as a distraction from the real issues that keep our families up at night," said Samantha Diaz of the SEIU. "Minnesotans are angry and feel the day-to-day impact of rising costs."

The bill also prohibits undocumented immigrants from using any state-funded services, including the North Star Promise, which covers their college tuition if they graduated from high school here and are on the path to legal immigration status.

That one cost the state $86,000 last year, according to Rep. Schultz.