Ongoing police incident has parts of County Road 35 closed in St. Michael

An ongoing police incident in St. Michael has a section of County Road 35 closed Wednesday morning.

FOX 9 crews on the scene haven't been able to confirm exactly what is going on, but have seen a large police presence in the area of Kalland Avenue Northeast and St. Michael Parkway.

It is believed this all stems from an armed standoff that began Tuesday evening.

A nearby elementary school, St. Michael Elementary, has canceled classes Wednesday as a precaution.

