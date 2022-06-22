Expand / Collapse search

Ongoing police incident has parts of County Road 35 closed in St. Michael

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:09AM
Wright County
Standoff ongoing in St. Michael

County Road 35 is closed in St. Michael due to a large police presence.

ST. MICAHEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - An ongoing police incident in St. Michael has a section of County Road 35 closed Wednesday morning.

FOX 9 crews on the scene haven't been able to confirm exactly what is going on, but have seen a large police presence in the area of Kalland Avenue Northeast and St. Michael Parkway. 

It is believed this all stems from an armed standoff that began Tuesday evening. 

A nearby elementary school, St. Michael Elementary, has canceled classes Wednesday as a precaution. 

This is a developing story, check Fox 9 and fox9.com for updated details. 