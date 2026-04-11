EMERGE fashion show to celebrate breast cancer survivors, raise funds for research

The Brief EMERGE fashion event celebrates breast cancer survivors and supports research. The fashion show will feature survivor-inspired designs, storytelling and a curated local marketplace. All proceeds go to Metastatic Breast Cancer Research through vraniCURE.



A unique fashion event is set to honor breast cancer survivors and raise funds for research, blending style with powerful stories of resilience.

A night of fashion, hope and survivor stories at Hutton House

What they're saying:

Organizers say EMERGE is more than just a runway show—it’s a tribute to women who rise through adversity, using expressive design and survivor-led storytelling to transform the runway into a place of honor, resilience and hope.

Guests will experience looks designed and inspired by breast cancer survivors and thrivers, highlighting courage, transformation and the artistry within each story.

The event is set against the elevated backdrop of Hutton House, creating an atmosphere where strength and femininity converge.

The evening includes a runway presentation featuring survivor and thriver models, immersive storytelling moments, and opportunities for guests to give and connect.

Attendees can enjoy light bites, signature drinks and an elevated social ambiance throughout the night.

Why you should care:

Every ticket purchased for EMERGE directly supports groundbreaking breast cancer research and advocacy for women navigating diagnosis, treatment and recovery.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to fund lifesaving Metastatic Breast Cancer Research through vraniCURE, making every guest’s presence a contribution to science and hope.

Timeline:

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2026, with the runway show starting at 7:30 p.m. and the event running until 9 p.m.

What you can do:

Attendees are encouraged to dress up, take fashion risks and wear whatever makes them feel most alive.

Guests can shop the curated marketplace of local vendors before and after the runway show, offering a chance to support Minnesota businesses and discover unique products.

The event’s social atmosphere encourages guests to mingle, connect and further support the cause by shopping and participating in giving opportunities throughout the evening.

Tickets can be found by clicking here.

Local vendors featured

Local perspective:

The curated marketplace will feature the following local vendors:

• 10,000 Links

• Karma Stacks

• Goldfine Jewelry

• littleG

• Alloy Personal Training

• TETAS

• Raven Rae

• vraniCURE

• Made in Minn

• MOXIEon! Kristi

• Inked and Adorned